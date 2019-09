SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady Police say a fight took place at the Union Inn at 517 Union St. where one person was slashed.

Police say the call came in at 2:53 a.m. early Saturday morning.

Police say the individual that was injured as a result of being slashed was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

As of earlier Saturday morning, police say they do not have anyone in custody connected to the incident and it is being investigated by detectives.