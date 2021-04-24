One person slashed, another shot during Saturday morning brawl, police say

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Members of the Schenectady Police Department responded to a shots fired incident early Saturday morning.

Police say officers responded to the 900 block of McClellan Street just after 4 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Once on scene, officers were told that victims with multiple injuries from a large fight that had reportedly broken out were being dropped off at Ellis Hospital.

While at the hospital, police say at least one victim had been slashed and another had been shot. Their injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department’s Detective Division at 518-382-5245.

