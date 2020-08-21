42-year-old woman killed in West Charlton crash

SARATOGA COUNTY, N.Y. – New York State Police say a 42-year-old woman has died and three other people have been injured after a car accident on Route 67 in Saratoga County. Police claim the woman was declared dead after arriving at St. Mary’s Hospital in Amsterdam.

The other three people involved were transported to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. close to the Charlton Urgent Care and Stewart’s in West Charlton.

Multiple agencies, including: Galway, West Charlton and Harmony Corners, responded to the scene.

Route 67 remains closed in both directions between Sacandaga Road; NY 147 (Charlton) and Consaul Road (Charlton).

