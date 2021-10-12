One person killed in two-car crash

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died after being involved in a two-car crash that reportedly happened Sunday evening around 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of NYS Route 9N and Lanie Drive in Greenfield.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office says a 2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2015 Nissan Rogue crashed at the intersection.

The Nissan Rogue reportedly had four passengers in it at the time. The passengers are said to have sustained non-life threatening injuries. The Jeep only contained the driver, Diane Welch, 62, of Ballston Lake, who was taken to Albany Medical Center where she later died.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit, according to police.