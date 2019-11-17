One person killed in residential fire

VICTORY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A residential fire that broke out around 10 p.m. Friday night has left one person dead.

Officials say the fire occurred at a home on Stahlnecker Road. The home belonged to 69-year-old Jacqueline Lalik and her husband 70-year-old John Lalik.

Officials say Jacqueline was able to make it out of the home after she became aware of the fire and was taken to Upstate University Hospital for heat and smoke exposure related injuries. Her husband John Lalik was unable to make it out of the home and died as a result of the fire.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information can contact Detective Nicole Stewart at (315)-253-8093. Anonymous tips can be left on the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office Website here.