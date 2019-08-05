One person killed in Fulton County motorcycle crash

EPRATAH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a fatal motorcycle crash involving a car that left one person dead.

According to officials, the crash happened Sunday afternoon on State Route 29 in the Town of Epratah in front of Granny’s Ice Cream.

The investigation is still in its early stages, but officials did confirm the motorcyclist has died as a result of the crash.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office said once the family of the motorcyclist has been notified and the investigation is completed will they release additional information about the crash.