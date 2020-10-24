Schenectady man killed in car vs. tractor trailer crash

NISKAYUNA, NY. (NEWS10) — One person has died after being involved in a car crash that involved a tractor trailer.

Niskayuna fire and police responded to a call for a car crash on Friday night just after 10 p.m. on Union Street at the intersection of Route 7 that reportedly involved a sedan vs. tractor trailer with injuries.

Once on scene, police said the driver of the tractor trailer as well as two out of three occupants in the 2011 Nissan Versa were evaluated for non-life threatening injuries and taken to local hospitals. The driver of the Nissan, Jnaya Williams, 18, of Schenectady, as well as a juvenile passenger were taken to Albany Medical Center.

The rear seat passenger, Naylon Carrington, 18, of Schenectady, was taken to Ellis Hospital, were he later died from his injuries according to police. The driver of the tractor trailer, William Kenfield, 57, of Delanson, was not injured in the crash.

Police said they do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors that attributed to the crash. A preliminary investigation reportedly showed that the Nissan failed to stop for a red light and was hit by the tractor trailer.

The intersection of Union Street East at Troy Road was closed to traffic until around 3:20 a.m. The crash is still under investigation.

