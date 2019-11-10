One person killed in car versus train crash

BALLSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A car and train collision near Ballson Spa has left one person dead according to Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo.

Sheriff Zurlo said the accident happened around noon Sunday on Zepko Lane just south of the village. The victim has been identified as Timothy B. Smith, 73, of Ballston Spa.

Adirondack Train 69 is stopped due to a vehicle crossing incident outside of Schenectady (SDY). We will update as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) November 10, 2019

Amtrak sent out the above tweet earlier Sunday notifying customers of a service interruption. The Adirondack Train 69 is the northbound train that runs from New York City to Montreal.

According to officials, the train stayed on scene for about two hours while a crew appeared work on it to some extent. It then left around 2 p.m.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.