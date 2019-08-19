One person killed in Argyle car crash involving Sheriff’s Deputy

ARGYLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died in a car crash that happened on State Route 40 in the town of Argyle.

Early Monday morning just before 7 a.m. State Police responded to the scene of a collision that had occurred between an on-duty Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy and another vehicle.

Police confirm that the driver of the second vehicle was killed in the crash. The Sheriff’s Deputy is said to have sustained serious, but not life-threatening injures. He was taken to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment.

Officials say State Route 40 will be closed between West Street and Lick Springs Road as the investigation continues.

News 10 will update the story as additional information is released.