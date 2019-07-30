One person hospitalized as police investigate shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are investigating a late night shooting in the city. It happened Monday night on Orange Street between Lexington Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard.

Police say a 26-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Albany Medical Center; the extent of his injuries is unclear.

So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

This shooting comes just days after a gun buyback event at Victory Christian Church that was in response to a string of shootings in the past two weeks, one of which involved a 3-year-old.