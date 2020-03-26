One person flown to Albany Med after single car rollover crash

CORINTH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has been flown to Albany Medical Center for injuries after being involved in a one car rollover crash.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Wednesday evening just after 6:30 for a one car rollover crash on Gabriel Road. First responders say a passenger was partially trapped under the car. He was flown to Albany Med for his injuries.

Police say no other injuries were reported. The identity of the passenger and his condition have not been released.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit are looking into the crash. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Jessups Landing EMS and Corinth Fire.

