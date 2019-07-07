One person dead in ATV accident

DIANA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One woman is dead after an ATV accident that happened on Friday.

An on-scene investigation revealed Tammy J. Shears, age 53 from Savannah, NY was operating a 2013 Suzuki ATV. She was traveling east on North Shore Road around a sharp curve in the road when she drove into the path of a 2018 Dodge pick-up truck.

Officials say the truck was being driven driven by Isaiah S. Young, age 20 from Gouverneur, NY that was traveling westbound on North Shore Road.

Shears took evasive action, which caused the ATV to overturn. Mrs. Shears and a passenger on the ATV, 28-year-old, Bailey R. Dougherty from Sodus Point, NY were both thrown from the ATV.

Shears was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dougherty was airlifted by LifeNet to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse with severe leg injuries. Mr. Young was not injured in the crash.

The investigation is continuing.

