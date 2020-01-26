One person dead after two-car head on crash in Kingsbury

KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died after a two-car head on crash that happened Sunday morning.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened on State Route 4 in the area of Waite Road in the Town of Kingsbury.

The Sheriff’s Office said two people from the northbound car were taken to Glens Falls Hospital for reported minor injuries. The second car had one person in it who was confirmed dead on scene.

The identity of that person has not yet been released, pending notification of their next of kin.

The investigation is ongoing.