One person dead after car v. motorcycle crash in Saratoga Co.

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person has died after a car versus motorcycle crash at the intersection of Galway Rod and Jocket Street.

First responders say the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead and no other injuries were reported. The accident happened Saturday afternoon in the Town of Galway.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Reconstruction Unit and Criminal Investigation Unit are handling the crash.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Galway EMS, Galway Fire, and NYS ENCON Police.

The names of those involved in the crash are not being released at this time.