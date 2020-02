(NEWS10) -- According to the National Park Service, Americans use approximately 500 million plastic drinking straws every day. On National Skip the Straw Day, environmental advocates ask Americans to consider how they can work towards becoming plastic straw-free and to keep millions of straws out of the world's landfills and oceans.

To understand how many straws American's use every day, the National Park Service says 500 million straws would fill over 125 school buses every single day. That's 46,000 school buses packed with straws every year.