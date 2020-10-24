One-on-one with Joe Biden

News

by: Andy Mehalshick

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Eyewitness News spoke one on one with Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday during his event in Luzerne County.

We asked Biden questions on several topics including fracking, the coronavirus pandemic and questions surrounding his son Hunter’s overseas business dealings while he was Vice President.

Lead I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick has more details coming up in a live report on Eyewitness News.

More local election coverage: Your Local Election Headquarters

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Early Voting Locations

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report