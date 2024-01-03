AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Meet the mayor — again. In Montgomery County, Michael Cinquanti will begin another four-year term as Amsterdam’s chief executive. During a one-on-one interview with NEWS10’s, Zion Decoteau, he touched on everything from improving housing to crime management to revitalizing the city’s downtown.

“We have several challenges, but they’re all good challenges, they’re all positive things so instead of having to fix messes, we are now getting things in place to improve,” said Cinquanti.

The Independent Cinquanti says he wants to encourage more people to move to Amsterdam. Topping his list to achieve that goal is improving the city’s aging infrastructure such as roads and especially housing.

“We want to build single-family condos, we want to build housing for seniors, we want to build housing apartments for working families…affordable apartments, and we want to build a homeless shelter,” the mayor added.

For residents old and new Cinquanti wants their foot traffic in the city’s center. It’s part of the DRI: Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“We’re gonna put a connector to downtown in the south side. We’re going to put a community center. We’re working on a rec center. It’s all going downtown. Our library’s being renovated, that’s already downtown. We have a bank building that’s being converted into residential apartments,” the mayor explained.

The challenge with any vision is the reality of executing it. For the downtown plan, funding has been that roadblock.

“The positive though — we got the DRI back in 2018. But all of the projects in it were underfunded and we had to raise money. And what happened since 2018 of course is Covid. I came in in 2020, Covid came in in 2020 and drove the cost of all those projects even higher,” said Cinquanti.

“But this year we’re gonna build,” he vowed.

An isolated shots fired incident during movie night at Veterans Park last July, underscored the issue of public safety. That’s why the mayor says they’re investing in brighter LED street lights and AI security cameras that will make it easier to isolate and identify suspects.

“You take a videotape of a large park and you try to find one person doing something in that park or one person doing something and getting away from that park you can’t do it very easily it takes days,” Cinquanti said.

The rest of his inaugural week will be assessing the order of priority for the city’s needs.