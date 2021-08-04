One of three Town Pools in Clifton Park to remain open through August 29

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One of three Town Pools in Clifton Park will remain open through August 29, according to Clifton Park Town Supervisor Phil Barrett. This extends the season past its original closing date of August 22.

The Country Knolls Pool will remain open through the 29, while the Locust Lane and Barney Road Pools will close on the 22 as originally scheduled. The decision was reportedly made based on the number of lifeguards available after August 22.

The town says it begins to lose lifeguards towards the beginning of August with many returning to school along with other commitments that continue to increase as the month progresses. With the pandemic leaving many places short-staffed, the town says their staffing flexibility is constrained during the final weeks of the season, leaving a very low number of guards 18 and older available to work.

“Our team at the pools has done a tremendous job the last couple of years adjusting to new Covid protocols, providing in-house training, ensuring the return of Learn to Swim classes and remaining dedicated to providing visitors to the pools a safe and fun experience, said Barrett. In 2021, we were able to offer two sessions of Learn to Swim classes and now we can confirm a pool will be open through the 29th.”

Additionally, the Town announced beginning August 1, pool memberships will be half price for the remainder of the season. The reduced rate in August happens annually. The new rates are $134.50 for a family, $99.50 for a couple and $64.50 for an individual. The pools are currently open noon to 8:00 p.m., seven days a week.