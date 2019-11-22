One Monument Square takes the next step

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Troy City Council voted Thursday night, in a bipartisan majority, to move forward on the One Monument Square development. Thursday’s vote was the first vote, in a process, to transfer the property to a city economic development agency.

This is the fifth attempt to developed the site of the old Troy city hall. The last attempt was a proposal to turn it into a movie theater.

The building was demolished back in 2011.

Parking warning sign still hangs at old Troy city hall site.

Mayor Patrick Madden issued a statement on Thursday’s vote.

“We’re pleased a bipartisan majority of Council members voted Thursday evening to move the redevelopment of Monument Square forward. This was an important first step to revitalize this long-vacant waterfront site, part of an 18 month-long open and transparent process which engaged the public in creating a vision for the site. In cooperation with our partners on the City Council, the Troy Local Development Corporation, and developer Hoboken Brownstone Company, we will work to implement the community’s desires for the site to support new opportunities for economic growth and investment in Troy.”

One Monument Square awaits its fate, November 2019