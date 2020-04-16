One month in, Cool Insuring Arena enduring through furloughs, cancellations

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cool Insuring Arena has taken hits like SUNY Adirondack’s graduation being canceled. It has had to furlough many employees. But through it all, Jeff Mead is looking ahead to the next Adirondack Thunder season this October, which the arena is still counting on.

One thing that has helped things stay afloat since the ECHL season was suspended in March is the Paycheck Protection Program, which has opened the arena up to business loans that have helped keep the extended interim phase paid for. On Thursday, it was announced that the program had run out of money. What that means for the arena and the Thunder remains to be seen.

Mead also said he had been in communication with Glens Falls Hospital about loaning space to them for use in treating COVID-19 patients, although for the time being, they seemed to have things under control.

