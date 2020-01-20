One man’s passion is set to become a Holocaust Memorial in Niskayuna

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10 — In 2017, Dr. Michael Lozman brought the idea to the Albany community after spending 15 years in Eastern Europe restoring Jewish cemeteries. That got him thinking the Capital Region needed a reminder to teach the future generations what hate and intolerance can lead to. He approached Bishop Scharfenberger about making it into an interfaith project.

The church set aside the land next to the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery, but because the property was residential, Dr. Lozman’s project needed a special permit.

That was the spring of 2019. Now, Dr. Lozman says there are two more meetings in front of the Town of Niskayuna Planning Board to discuss some small issues.

Dr. Lozman hopes the groundbreaking will take place this summer.

One possible design element of the Holocaust Memorial set to be built off NY-7 in Niskayuna.