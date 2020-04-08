Live Now
Gov. Cuomo to hold daily briefing at 12:30 p.m.

One man shot during domestic dispute

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person was reportedly shot during a domestic dispute in Rotterdam.

Rotterdam Police say the incident happened on Tuesday around 2 p.m. When police arrived, a 32-year-old man was reportedly found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his right shoulder.

Police say Rotterdam EMS provided treatment and took the 32-year-old to Albany Medical Center for further treatment.

Police say as a result of his involvement in the shooting, Hayward Mason, 66 was taken into custody and charged with Assault in the 1st degree. He was taken to Schenectady County Jail pending arraignment.

The investigation is ongoing and police say further charges are possible.

