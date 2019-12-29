One man dies in skiing accident at Killington Ski Resort

KILLINGTON, V.T. (NEWS10) — Vermont State Police confirm one man has died after a skiing accident at the popular Killington Ski Resort.

Officials say the accident happened on Saturday around 3:00 p.m.

State Police say the victim, Jason Vitale, 48, of Baldwin, N.Y. , was skiing very fast on an intermediate trail when he lost control and hit a tree. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

Police say Vitale was quickly taken off the mountain by members of the Killington Ski Patrol. He reportedly went into cardiac arrest while en route to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

Police say Vitale was the only person involved in the accident.