One local company offers free sanitizing for first responders

ROUND LAKE, N.Y.(NEWS10)— After donating pizzas to local hospital workers, Vincent Lorenzo Jr. CEO of Quick Response in Round Lake thought his company could do more.

Brendan Dewey uses a green based sanitizing solution on Saratoga Springs Police Department vehicles.

Last Thursday Laurenzo posted on Facebook offering to use their bio-friendly sanitizing solution on vehicles, fire stations and offices of first responders. That offer kept them busy all weekend.

The process uses a green solution made with thyme and a special electrostatic sprayer.

The solution they use is made of thyme, which is then sprayed on surfaces with a special electrostatic device. Laurenzo says this allows the encapsulated solution to get down into the little nooks and crannies. The solution dries in under five seconds and is safe for plants and animals. He also says that their solution is effective against COVID-19.

First responder vehicles lineup Monday to have their insides sanitized with a special green solution.

Quick Response is offering a free “car wash“ for first responders Monday through Friday 2 to 5 P.M.

