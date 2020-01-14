One local community’s unique approach paying for EMS

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)— The Town of Clifton Park has renewed its EMS contract following the most recent board meeting. This contract is worth $700,000 and includes 24/7 service from Clifton Park Halfmoon EMS. Clifton Park shares this expense with the Town of Halfmoon. It’s a program they’ve had in place for more than 20 years.

Town supervisor Philip Barrett says that there is no property tax for the town residence but there is an EMS fee that comes out to just over $33 per $250,000 home value.



Town Supervisor Philip Barrett is proud of the low cost of the EMS fee in Clifton Park.

Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara is pushing ahead with a bill to begin studying how the state can help support rural EMS services. His district saw several closures last year of volunteer EMS providers. Those losses put a larger strain on the other rural providers in Fulton County.