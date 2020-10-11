One killed in Saratoga County motorcycle accident

Providence, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 65-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding with a deer in Saratoga county. The motorcyclist was traveling eastbound down Fishback Road shortly before 11 a.m. when the deer entered the roadway, according to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office.

The motorcycle travelled off the shoulder and the operator was thrown from the vehicle. He was discovered with serious injuries and transported to Albany Medical Center by helicopter, but later pronounced dead.

The name of the rider, who is a Middle Grove resident, is being withheld until his family are informed.

The crash is currently being investigated by the Saratoga Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction unit.

