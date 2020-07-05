One injured after multiple shooting incidents in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 17-year-old man has been injured in a shooting incident in the area of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue, Troy.

Police say the victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local area hospital by the Troy Fire Department. His injuries are non-life threatening.

Officers are currently on the scene and are asking people to avoid the area if they are traveling.

Police are also investigating after a vehicle was damaged by gunfire on 8th street and Rensselaer Street. Detectives are trying to determine if the two shooting incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Troy Police on 518-270-4421

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

