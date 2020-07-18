One injured in Schenectady shooting

Schenectady, N.Y. (WTEN) – A man has been injured following a shooting incident on State Street in Schenectady.

Police responded to the shooting in the area of State Street and Laurel Avenue shortly after 3 p.m. Saturday, multiple casings were found at the scene.

One male victim is currently being treated at Ellis Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Schenectady Police Department on (518) 382-5200.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app..

