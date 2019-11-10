One injured in car versus Mini Bike crash

WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police responded to the scene of a driver who struck an off road Mini Bike Sunday.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Joshua Morris, 31, was driving his 2002 Ford Ranger when he struck a Mini Bike that had entered the roadway. The crash happened near 1147 Schroon River Road.

Police say the driver of the Mini Bike, Kristopher Cassidy, 20, was injured in the crash and taken by Warrensburg EMS to a helicopter landing zone set up by the Warrensburg Fire Department.

Cassidy was then transported by a Lifenet helicopter to Albany Medical Center for treatment. The accident is still under investigation.