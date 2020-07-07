One in six Adirondack Airbnb sites pledged to new enhanced cleaning guidelines

(NEWS10) – Last week, Airbnb reported that the Adirondack Park was one of the most popular locations for travelers looking for somewhere to spend a safe 4th of July weekend. One element of the house rental business’ COVID-19 response has been the creation of a new set of cleaning guidelines that owners can opt into.

Owners who pledge to take part in the new cleaning process in between visitors have their posted sites marked as such. Currently, around one in six sites have made the pledge.

