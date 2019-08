TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police in Troy are investigating an overnight shooting in the area of Seventh Avenue and Glen Avenue.

Police say they received a call reporting shots fired around 11:00 p.m. Thursday. One victim has been taken to Albany Medical Center. NEWS10 ABC is working to learn the extent of their injuries.

The area has been closed off as police work to collect evidence.

