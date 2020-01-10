One driver dead after Galway crash

by: Johan Sheridan

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ronald George Jr., 43, of Greenfield was pronounced dead at the scene after a Wednesday morning car crash. Police say George was the sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, and there were no other injuries. 

A 911 call reported an accident off state Route 29 in the town of Galway at 9:43 a.m. January 8. George’s southbound vehicle did not stop at the stop sign where Middle Grove Road intersects Route 29. Police investigated the crash and found George’s car in a wooded area across the intersection. 

