One driver dead after Galway crash

GALWAY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ronald George Jr., 43, of Greenfield was pronounced dead at the scene after a Wednesday morning car crash. Police say George was the sole occupant of the only vehicle involved, and there were no other injuries.

A 911 call reported an accident off state Route 29 in the town of Galway at 9:43 a.m. January 8. George’s southbound vehicle did not stop at the stop sign where Middle Grove Road intersects Route 29. Police investigated the crash and found George’s car in a wooded area across the intersection.