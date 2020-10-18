One displaced after Satatoga Springs fire

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person has been displaced following a fire in Saratoga Springs. The Red Cross say they are providing aid to an adult after a blaze broke out on Zephyr Lane on Friday afternoon.
The assistance the Red Cross provides includes necessities such as food and clothing as well as emotional support and comfort kits containing personal care items.
