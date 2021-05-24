One death reported in Schenectady County COVID update for May 24

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department reported a man in his 60s died of COVID-19 on Monday. This brings the total deaths in the county to 159 people.

The department also reported 12 new cases of the virus on Monday. The total number of active cases now sit at 107. Since the beginning of the pandemic the county has recorded 13,097 total confirmed cases.

There are 12 people being treated in the hospital for COVID. 12,547 people have tested positive for the virus and recovered.