SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Health Department reported Monday that a woman in her 60s passed away due to a COVID-related illness. This brings the total death count for the county to 152.

The County also reported 23 new cases, bringing the total of active cases to 147. There have been 12,598 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are two people being treated for the virus in the hospital. There have been 11,979 recoveries since the pandemic began.