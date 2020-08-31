One death related to COVID in NYS on Sunday

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo gave an update on coronavirus numbers across the state, and there was mostly good news.

Statewide, over 66,000 tests were done on Sunday, and the positive infection rate was 0.9% across the state. Only one person passed away from COVID-19 on Sunday, which is the lowest the state has ever had since deaths from the outbreak began.

Cuomo said that while his thoughts and prayers were with the family of the person we lost, it’s thanks to the actions of New Yorkers that more people haven’t passed away from the virus. Back in March, predictions said that more than 110,000 New Yorkers could end up hospitalized. Cuomo said that number to date is only 20,000. Cuomo says that is due to compliance, social distancing, and the wearing of face coverings.

“New Yorkers have saved tens of thousands of lives. That is a fact from the projections,” Cuomo said.

One issue, however, has arisen in Western New York. On Sunday, there was a 2% infection rate in that part of the state. In Buffalo, 1,200 people were tested at eight rapid testing sites on Sunday. There, the infection rate was 4.8%, and over 3% in Erie County.

