One death due to Coronavirus, County confirms in update

RENSSELAER COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Rensselaer County Health Department, confirmed two new deaths due to Coronavirus. Both deaths were residents at nursing homes.

The first death involved a 93-year-old woman who was a resident at the county-operated Van Rensselaer Manor nursing home. This is the fourth death of a resident at the VRM. The second death involved an 85-year-old woman from the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Troy. There have been 112 deaths of residents to date.

With the recent deaths announced, the to-date death total is 112. The County also confirmed 134 new cases of COVID-19, which brought the total active cases to 1927. There were fifty new residents hospitalized, with eight in the ICU.

Since the pandemic began there have been 7318 confirmed cases in the county. The county also announced 113 cases as cleared for recovery. There have been 5279 cases cleared to date.