One dead, others injured in Malta crash

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead and others are injured after a crash in front of the Malta Drive-In on Route 9.

Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office telling News10 that 5 people sustained injuries: 2 with minor, 2 with serious, and one with a trauma arrest injury. It is unclear whether one of those injured individuals ended up being the fatality.

The accident had all lanes of Route 9 blocked off between Malta Ave. and Callaghan Blvd. blocked off as State Police responded. Route 9 is now reopened to traffic.

