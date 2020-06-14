One dead in Troy car accident

News
Posted: / Updated:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have confirmed one person has died after a car accident on Fifth Avenue in Troy. The street was closed off after the accident which happened on Saturday evening.

At least two vehicles were involved. We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak