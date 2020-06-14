One dead in Troy car accident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have confirmed one person has died after a car accident on Fifth Avenue in Troy. The street was closed off after the accident which happened on Saturday evening.
At least two vehicles were involved. We’ll have more information on this story as it becomes available.
