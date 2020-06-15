One dead in Postenkill Gorge incident

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police have confirmed a male in his late teens or early 20s has died following an incident at the Postenkill Gorge Park in Troy.

At around 5:20pm, the police and fire department responded to a 911 call about a male who had been swimming in an unauthorized area, went underwater and did not resurface. Efforts were made to locate and rescue the man, but he could not be found.

The New York State Police Dive Team was then called in, and located the victim who was deceased.

The victim was at the gorge with at least one friend who remained on scene to assist emergency responders throughout the incident.

The police are withholding the victim’s identity until his friends and family have been notified.

Troy Police Chief Steve Baker said:

“Our thoughts are with this young man’s family and friends. Our members will work to ensure all those close to him are connected with appropriate victim resources.”

