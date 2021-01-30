One dead in fire on Amsterdam’s Division Street

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person has been reported dead following a fire in the city of Amsterdam. The second floor of the Division Street residence was engulfed in flames when Amsterdam Police and fire departments responded to the call at around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Neighbors who spotted the flames assisted two other individuals who were evacuating the building.

Firefighters are still working to get the blaze under control and are expected to be on scene throughout the night.

​An investigation into the fire is ongoing in conjunction with the New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control.

