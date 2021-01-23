One dead, four injured after serious car accident

DELANSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At least one person has died and four are injured following a major car accident in Schenectady County. The accident took place on Route 7, close to to the village of Delanson.

Officials on scene say only one car was involved in the accident.

State Police are currently on scene investigating the accident. A stretch of Route 7 is expected to be closed for several hours while investigations take place.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.