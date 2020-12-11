One dead after Malta crash

MALTA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person is dead after a car accident in Malta on Friday afternoon. The Saratoga Sheriff’s Office responded to a one car rollover on Malta Avenue at around 3:40 p.m..

The operator of the vehicle was fatally injured in the crash. Police say the deceased was the only person in the vehicle and no other injuries have been reported.

The crash is still under investigation by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office Collison Reconstruction Unit.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

