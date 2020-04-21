SCOTIA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is dead and eight people were displaced after a multi-home family fire broke out early Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross.
The Red Cross is aiding the families with shelter, food and clothes to six adults and two kids, they said.
NEWS10 is waiting to hear more information from fire officials in the village of Scotia. This story is developing.
LATEST STORIES
- Bennington County coronavirus update
- Aviation Mall to host Drive-Thru Food Pantry held by Salvation Army
- 2020 Scripps National Spelling Bee cancelled
- Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department launch new smartphone tool
- One dead, 8 displaced after overnight fire in Scotia