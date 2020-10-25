One arrested in Watervliet following multi-agency operation

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One person is in custody after a multi-agency operation shut down a section of Third Avenue in Watervliet for several hours. The 400 block of Third Avenue was closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic from around 6 p.m. until shortly before 9 p.m..

Watervliet Police, New York State Police and the F.B.I. were all on scene. A SWAT team was also observed entering and leaving the building.

The situation is under control and the road is opened back up. One person is in custody. There is no threat to the community at this time. Watervliet Police is continuing to work with our State/Federal law enforcement partners. More information will be released tomorrow. Lt. Brian Strock

The investigation is ongoing and police believe there is no threat to the public at this time.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

