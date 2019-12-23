One arrested following chase and crash

Colonie, N.Y. (NEWS 10) – A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in a crash on Central avenue in Colonie.

Police say the incident unfolded at Colonie Center when the suspect was seen trying to break into cars after a report of a stolen car out of Rotterdam.

The suspect then fled west on central avenue, according to police.

During the chase, the suspect hit several cars including several police cars.

Police say they called off the pursuit when the suspect got onto I-90 in Rotterdam after the chase took them through parts of Schenectady County.

Police eventually caught up with the suspect about an hour later, once again leading police on a chase up Central avenue, eventually crashing by fuller road.

Several people involved in that crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody and is expected to face several charges.

