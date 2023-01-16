In Delmar, many chose to spread awareness on the issues that matter most to them in observance of MLK Day.

DELMAR, N.Y. (WTEN) — In observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many have decided to give back by donating blood or volunteering at a food pantry. But in Delmar, at Four Corners, many chose to spread awareness on the issues that matter most to them.

Martin Luther King Jr. famously wrote, “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere…”

Today many people in the capital region reflect on that as they raised awareness for multiple issues.

Maude Easter from women against war is most concerned about the war in Ukraine.

“The country is being destroyed, and we really feel the U.S. should support diplomacy,” she said.

Joe Lombardo is with Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace and has been spreading awareness of the dangers and consequences of war since 2003. Every week he, along with other volunteers, shares the same message…

“Pushing for peace, to build our organization, to build a consensus in our community for peace and discuss the issues,” he said.

Maude says that today she is reminded of Martin Luther King Jr.’s strong message for peace.

“This is a very special day; you know Martin Luther King was very concerned about the Vietnam War,” she said. “He said that war was robbing the resources we needed for our country. And I’m sure now that he would say for the world.”