Olympic gold medalist says swim races ‘not clean’

News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

On a morning of mixed emotions and chaotic racing at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dressel set a world record in the 100-meter butterfly, but was basically doomed before he even dove into the pool on the new mixed relay last Saturday.

So went his chances of joining a very exclusive club. His bid to win six gold medals fell apart with another U.S. relay debacle.

The Americans were too far behind in the 4×100-meter mixed medley when their top swimmer took over, so the best Dressel could do was rally the U.S. to a fifth-place finish in an event that features two men and two women on each team.

Britain set a world record to win the gold and it was a disappointing day for the Americans.

Dressel is now back in the United States and appears to have put the disappointment behind him.

Reflecting on the failure to win a sixth gold medal, Dressel said: “None of the races were clean, that’s just something that’s part of our sport at the moment. It’s a shame.”

He added: “I can only control what I can control, and I know at the end of the day know I am not a cheater and I can focus on myself getting better.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sponsored By:

AAA Northway Logo for Sponsor

Sport Highlights

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

MEET THE NEWS10 SPORTS TEAM

Liana Bonavita

Griffin Haas

GRIFFIN HAAS

Jared Phillips

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire