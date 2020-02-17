Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Olympic figure skaters return to Lake Placid, 40 years later

News
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Members of the 1980 U.S. Olympic figure skating team arrived Monday at Albany International Airport. They are heading up to Lake Placid to participate in the 40th anniversary celebrations and to take part in a fundraiser for Scott Hamilton CARES Foundation.

For Caitlin “Kitty” Carruthers Conrad, she is looking forward to seeing teammates she hasn’t seen in a long time.

Kitty Carruthers Conrad’s plan for Tuesday’s Sk8 to Elimin8 Cancer 5k is to coast through most of it.

Two-time Olympian David Santee brought his own support team with his sons and grandson in tow. Santee says he was last in Lake Placid back in August as a technical specialist for the Junior Grand Prix. He has been back several times before that for re-unions with his teammates. He says he has great memories of his time at the 1980 Olympic Games.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play