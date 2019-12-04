Oldest building in Albany soon to undergo work

48 Hudson Ave. sits all alone since it’s neighbor was demolished in 2016

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— 48 Hudson Ave. in Albany is the oldest building in the city. On the front is an image of the original home that now rests inside. The VanOstrande-Ratliff House which was constructed by owner Johann VanOstrande in 1728.

For the last three years, it has sat alone with work being done to protect it from the elements. Starting in the next week the Historic Albany Foundation will have worked started to reinforce the building.

The construction is being held up as contracts and insurance paper work is finished.